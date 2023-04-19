Watch Live
IPL players robbed of bats, gloves, pads, other equipment

Delhi Capitals management informs police about theft
Samaa Web Desk Apr 19, 2023
<p>Delhi Capitals’ players lost their equipment after losing match. PHOTO: AFP</p>

Delhi Capitals’ players in Indian Premier League (IPL) suffered huge loss on Tuesday, as someone stole their bats, gloves, pads, other equipment.

The theft happened when players arrived in Delhi, after playing their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Among those who lost their bats were David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and English wicket-keeper batter Phil Salt.

According to the media, the team management informed the police and the investigation about the theft had started.

Delhi Capitals have already lost five matches and managed to win none in the IPL season so far.

The team management were not happy with the incident and said that such thing had not happened with their team before and they will make sure that the culprits are found.

