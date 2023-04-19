Amid edgy political atmosphere, Bilawal meets Maulana Fazl

Amid an edgy atmosphere in the country’s political spectrum, Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam - Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

There is a disagreement within the ruling coalition regarding the idea of engaging in talks with the opposition to put an end to the present political and economic crises in the country. While the PPP favors this approach, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and JUI-F have declined to consider it.

In a statement released on Friday, JUI-F leader Asad Mahmood declared that there will be no talks with Imran Khan, and he urged for Article 6 to be applied to him.

Amid this discord, both political leaders met today.

The meeting took place at Fazl’s residence in Abdul Khail village of Dera Ismail Khan.

The summit between both political players continued for nearly two hours.

PPP chairman also expressed condolence with Maulana Fazl on the death of religious affairs minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor.