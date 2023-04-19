James Gunn to direct new superman film ‘Legacy’

James Gunn, the director behind blockbuster hits like “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “The Suicide Squad,” has started pre-production for his upcoming film, “Superman: Legacy.” The announcement was made by Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films, who are jointly producing the film.

“Superman: Legacy” is expected to be a reboot of the iconic superhero franchise, which has been a staple of comic books and movies for over 80 years. The film will reportedly focus on the character’s origins, exploring his journey from a young man in Smallville to becoming the hero of Metropolis.

Gunn, who is known for his skill in crafting ensemble casts and offbeat humor, said that he was thrilled to be working on the project.

“I am honored and excited to be working on ‘Superman: Legacy,’” said Gunn. “Superman is one of the most beloved and iconic superheroes of all time, and I can’t wait to bring his story to a new generation of fans.”

Gunn will be working with screenwriter Ta-Nehisi Coates, who was announced earlier this year as the writer for the new Superman film. Coates is an acclaimed author and journalist who has previously written for Marvel Comics.

“Working with James and the team at DC Films has been a dream come true,” said Coates. “I am thrilled to be a part of bringing Superman’s story to life on the big screen.”

While details about the cast and plot of “Superman: Legacy” have yet to be revealed, fans of the superhero can be assured that they are in good hands with Gunn and Coates at the helm.

Production on “Superman: Legacy” is expected to begin later this year, with a release date tentatively set for 2023.