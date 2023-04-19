Halle Berry, Angelina Jolie to star in legal drama ‘Maude v Maude’

Hollywood A-listers Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie have signed on to star in the upcoming film “Maude v Maude,” a legal drama set to be directed by award-winning filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow.

The movie, which is based on a true story, follows the bitter legal battle between two women named Maude over the custody of a young child. Berry will play Maude A., a successful lawyer who fights to retain custody of her son after her ex-husband dies. Jolie will play Maude B., a struggling single mother who believes that she is the rightful guardian of the child.

The project has been in development for several years, with Bigelow attached as director since 2018. The screenplay was written by Oscar-nominated writer Mark Boal, who previously collaborated with Bigelow on the acclaimed films “The Hurt Locker” and “Zero Dark Thirty.”

Speaking about the film, Bigelow said, “I am thrilled to be working with Halle and Angelina, two of the most talented and dedicated actresses of our time. This is a complex and emotionally charged story that requires actors of their caliber to bring it to life.”

Berry and Jolie, who have both won Academy Awards for their acting work, expressed their excitement about working together on the project.

“I have always been a huge fan of Angelina’s work, and I am excited to finally have the opportunity to share the screen with her,” said Berry. “This is a powerful story that deserves to be told, and I am honored to be a part of it.”

Jolie added, “I am thrilled to be working with Halle and Kathryn on this important film. The story is both heartbreaking and inspiring, and I am looking forward to diving into the role of Maude B.”

Production on “Maude v Maude” is set to begin later this year, with a release date expected in 2024. Fans of both actresses will undoubtedly be eagerly anticipating the film’s arrival.