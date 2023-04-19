Sudhir Mishra’s highly anticipated film ‘Afwaah’ to hit theaters

Acclaimed Indian filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s upcoming film “Afwaah” is all set to release on May 5. The movie, which has been eagerly awaited by cinema lovers, promises to be a riveting and thought-provoking piece of cinema that addresses some of the most pressing issues of contemporary Indian society.

The film revolves around the life of a young journalist named Vikram, who is sent to a remote village in Uttar Pradesh to cover a story about a local politician accused of corruption. As Vikram delves deeper into the story, he uncovers a web of deceit and conspiracy that threatens to destroy the lives of the innocent people of the village.

View this post on Instagram

Afwaah features an impressive ensemble cast, with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema coming together to deliver memorable performances. The lead role of Vikram is played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, one of the most talented actors of his generation, while the supporting cast includes stalwarts like Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha.

The film has already generated a lot of buzz among movie-goers and critics alike, thanks to its hard-hitting subject matter and the reputation of its director. Sudhir Mishra, who has directed acclaimed films like “Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi” and “Chameli”, is known for his uncompromising approach to cinema and his ability to tackle complex social issues with sensitivity and insight.

In a recent interview, Mishra expressed his excitement about the upcoming release of “Afwaah”. He stated that he had poured his heart and soul into the film and that he hoped it would resonate with audiences across India and beyond.

With its powerful storyline, talented cast, and visionary director, “Afwaah” promises to be one of the most important and impactful films of the year. Fans of Indian cinema can mark May 5 on their calendars and prepare to be blown away by this cinematic masterpiece.