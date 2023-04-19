What is the population of Sindh in 2023?

The population of Sindh is more than 5 crore 23 lakh, Director Sindh Bureau of Statistics

Statistics Bureau of Pakistan Sindh chapter Director Munawar Ali Ghangro said population of Karachi has reached over 10.61 million.

Ghangro said population of Hyderabad is over 10.16 million while population of Larkana reached over 7.7 million and Mirpurkhas population reached 4.8 million.

Seventh digital Census in Pakistan is being concluded and Thursday would be the last day of the ongoing census.

Read More:

The Statistics Bureau of Pakistan (SBP) had extended the date of digital census till April 20 (Thursday).

SBP Spokesperson said digital census extended till April 20th. SBP Chief Statistician Naeem Al Zafar said 99 percent of the census work is completed in Punjab while 98 percent of census work is completed in Sindh and 82 percent of work is completed in country’s largest province Balochistan.

Zadfar said 100 percent work has been completed in Azad Jammu Kashmir A(JK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“90 percent of the work has been completed in 131 out of 156 districts,” Naeem Al Zafar said.

Read More: Digital shift: Nadra launches app to apply ID cards online