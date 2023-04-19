Priyanka Chopra does majority of action scenes in Citadel herself

Actress Priyanka Chopra has revealed that she did most of the action scenes in her upcoming series, Citadel, herself, thanks to her background in Bollywood action films. In an interview with DNA, Chopra shared her experience of working on the series, which is produced by Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO.

She plays Nadia Sinh, one of two elite agents who build new lives under new identities after narrowly escaping their lives from the independent global spy agency Citadel. Richard Madden plays Mason Kane, the other agent, while Stanley Tucci plays their former colleague, Bernard Orlick. Orlick tracks them down and begs them for help to prevent rival agency Manticore from establishing a new world order.

Chopra revealed that she did almost 80% of the stunts in the show herself, and that the action she performed was very different from what she had done before. She said that she trusts her body and instincts, and likes to learn from people with more experience than her. The action team for Citadel comes from the Russo Brothers, who have worked with some of the best in the business. The first two episodes of the series will premiere on Prime Video globally on April 28 in 40 languages, with more episodes to follow later.

Chopra and Madden have already begun promoting Citadel in Mumbai. At an earlier press meet, Madden said he would be honoured to work in a Bollywood film, while Chopra talked about how her criteria for choosing projects have changed with time. Chopra said that she now looks for projects that are challenging and push her to do something she has not done before. She also wants to work with filmmakers who have a vision and can tell a story that is meaningful and impactful.

Chopra has previously appeared in international productions such as Quantico and Baywatch, but Citadel marks her return to Hindi-language productions after a gap of almost three years. The series is co-directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War. Chopra has previously worked with the Russo Brothers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Avengers: Endgame.