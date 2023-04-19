Green Entertainment introduces teen drama ‘College Gate’

Green Entertainment, a Pakistani production company, is set to break the mold of traditional Pakistani television programming by introducing a teenage drama titled “College Gate.” The drama is centered around the lives of college students and is aimed at capturing the attention of younger audiences.

Pakistani television is typically criticized for its lack of diverse content, particularly for younger audiences. Shows usually center around a typical storyline of a damsel-in-distress daughter-in-law who is abused for several episodes, but ultimately forgives and reconciles with her abuser in a so-called happy ending. There are no cartoons or animations for children, and there is a dearth of content that would resonate with teenagers, especially young boys.

“College Gate” seeks to address this problem by providing a fresh storyline and cast. The drama stars Zarrar Khan, Natalia Castillo Shahid, Khaqan Shahnawaz, Hina Chaudhry, Mamia Shajaffar, Shuja Asad, Washma Fatima, Nouman Kahout, and Asad Chaudhry. It promises to be intense and tackle the issues that young people face in today’s world.

While some viewers are optimistic about the new show, others have voiced concerns that it might be a copy of popular teenage dramas like Elite or Student of The Year. However, the general consensus is that the addition of “College Gate” to Pakistani television programming is a positive development, as it caters to the needs of younger audiences and provides more diverse content.

The drama has the potential to attract a wider audience to Pakistani television, particularly young people who are often overlooked by the industry. The show’s producers are hopeful that it will be a success and pave the way for more diverse programming on Pakistani television.

In conclusion, “College Gate” represents a positive change in Pakistani television programming, as it breaks away from traditional storylines and provides content that resonates with younger audiences. It is a step in the right direction for the Pakistani entertainment industry and offers hope for a more diverse range of programming in the future.