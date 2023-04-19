Imran Khan claims ‘only law of the jungle’ prevails in country

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PT) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the way we have descended into becoming a banana republic where there is no Rule of law and only law of the jungle,

“It is clear that this reign of terror is not controlled by PDM puppets but by another force that sees itself totally above the law,” he claimed.

Imran Khan alleged PTI people are abducted and afterwards sham FIRs are registered.

“As bail in one FIR is granted, another FIR pops up,” he added.

“I have over 145 FIRs against me. Its a circus of FIRs. My Bani Gala caretaker, my Zaman Park cook, our social media’s Mashwani, Waqas and my security incharge Ghumman - all abducted and tortured to try and update their software,” he claimed.

Imran Khan alleged Ali Amin got bail in one sham case, and another FIR popped up and now another one with police taking him to Lahore. Despite his falling ill on the way and being taken to hospital, he was removed from hospital before he had stabilised. “Now total fascism prevails,” he alleged.