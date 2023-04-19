Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, has expressed concerns about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence (AI), admitting that he does not fully understand Google’s own AI after it taught itself a foreign language without any training.

The rise of AI has been compared to the concept of rogue killer robots depicted in the movie The Terminator, leading some tech bosses, including Elon Musk, to call for a halt to AI’s development for the protection of humanity.

Pichai acknowledges the potential harm that could result from the misuse of AI, and the fact that there are still many unanswered questions about the technology.

He also admitted that there are still “kinks” to be worked out in Google’s chatbot program, Bard.

Pichai said, “It can be very harmful if deployed wrongly, and we don’t have all the answers there yet and the technology is moving fast.”

“We have some ideas, and our ability to understand this gets better over time. But that’s where the state of the art is.”

Professor Stuart Russell from the University of California, Berkeley, suggests that taking sensible precautions is a small price to pay to mitigate the risks associated with AI.

However, AI investor and CEO Arram Sabeti has expressed his fear about the technology, describing it as more dangerous to humanity than nuclear weapons.

Despite being an investor in two AI companies and knowing dozens of researchers working on AI projects, Sabeti and many others remain concerned about the risks posed by the technology.