A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the New Britain region in Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to preliminary information, the earthquake of magnitude-6.3 jolted New Britain region at a depth of 80 kilometers.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties.