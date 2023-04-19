Pakistan, Iran vow to enhance bilateral collaboration in diverse fields

Pakistan and Iran have reiterated to explore more areas of bilateral cooperation and economic connectivity.

The resolve was expressed during a meeting between Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, who paid a farewell call on the Minister in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Minister expressed his appreciation for the dedicated services of the ambassador for strengthening the bilateral ties in multiple areas between Pakistan and Iran.

About recent move of normalization of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Riaz Pirzada termed it welcoming and positive.

He said rapprochement will be a major step towards peace and stability in Persian Gulf and will also bring the whole Muslim community on the same page.

He also lauded Iranian unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine, who are the victims of severe human rights violations.

On this occasion, the Iranian ambassador appreciated the warm hospitality and support he had received during his tenure in Pakistan.

He said Iran opened two new crossing points in Balochistan and volume of bilateral trade have exceeded to two billion dollars.