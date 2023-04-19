WhatsApp threatens to end service

WhatsApp and Signal, along with five other apps, have threatened to withdraw their operations from the United Kingdom if the Online Safety Bill proposed by the government passes.

The companies assert that the bill will give lawmakers the power to weaken the privacy of billions of people worldwide and open the door to forcing technology companies to break end-to-end encryption on private messaging services.

Critics of the bill argue that it overreaches and is an attempt at tech oversight. The bill’s initial aim is to hold social media companies accountable and ensure they take ownership of their impact on people’s lives. However, the vague proposition has sparked concerns about the bill’s true intentions.

Similar to the much-maligned EARN IT Act in the United States, the Online Safety Bill aims to combat online harms faced by children, such as trafficking and inappropriate content. However, critics believe that the bill could undermine mass communication tools and force companies to auto-censor their users to root out child sex abuse material (CSAM).

The letter sent by the companies warns that the bill, as currently drafted, could break end-to-end encryption, opening the door to routine, indiscriminate surveillance of personal messages. This would fundamentally undermine everyone’s ability to communicate securely, from friends and family members to human rights activists and politicians.

Both Signal and WhatsApp rely on end-to-end encryption to protect users’ transmissions, and the government cannot subpoena messages from tech companies as they cannot see the message’s contents. Some experts have raised concerns that the only way to implement the legislation if passed would be to require client-side scanning, a method of scanning for harmful content on a user’s device. However, client-side scanning is a paradigm shift that raises serious problems with potentially dire consequences.

The companies argue that it is impossible to surveil and track people’s messages while maintaining end-to-end encryption. They urge the UK government to urgently rethink the bill. If passed, the Online Safety Bill could have significant consequences for the privacy of individuals worldwide and the future of online communication.