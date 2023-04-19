I reply with “Labbayk”; Mufti Qavi says he ‘never breaks a woman’s heart’

Mufti Abdul Qavi, the heart-whisperer, asserts that he never cause harm to a woman’s emotional well-being.

Mufti Qavi, known as a controversial figure in the political field in Pakistan, stated that whenever a woman approaches him, he always responds with “Labbayk” (which means “At your service!).

As the interview began, the host wasted no time in getting to the heart of the matter. “Mufti Sahab, we’ve all heard that you never reject a woman’s marriage proposal. Is that true?”

Mufti Qavi, never one to shy away from controversy, replied in his trademark style. “Yes, it’s true. I never hurt a woman’s heart. Whenever a woman proposes to me, I always say yes instantly,” he said with a broad grin.

While referring to Hareem shah, who is one of Pakistan’s most followed TikTok stars, the interviewer asked skeptically, “Are you two still in contact?”

Mufti Qavi, nodding eagerly, despite everything, she still contacts me.

“Eid is approaching along with the release of various movies, can you share with me who your favorite actress is?” asked the host with a straight face.

Without missing a beat, Mufti Qavi replied, Irtiza Rubab better known by her stage name Meera, is my preferred Pakistani actress.

“She’s brave and religious,” he said, adding that the 42-year-old actress, who is performing Umrah these days, always takes his advice on matters of religion.

Watch full video below: