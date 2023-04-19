PM Shehbaz bemoans systemic defect in country’s politics

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regretted on Wednesday that politics in the country suffered from a structural flaw.

Taking to Twitter, the premier penned that it has, unfortunately, been reduced to shorthand for grandstanding and meaningless rhetoric,“ he said.

He said politics was an arena where people competed to serve fellow citizens.

PM Shehbaz stressed that service delivery alone should govern competition for public office.

PM urges non-partisanship in health, educational initiatives

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed that the development projects, particularly those relating to health and education, must not be politicized and be implemented in the best interest of the general public.

During his visit to the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplantation (RIUT), he said no one should be allowed to politicize the projects of any government.

Shehbaz Sharif said it was time to get united for the proper implementation of the Constitution of the country.

Read also: PM calls allied parties meeting amid political unrest over Punjab polls

He expressed satisfaction with the successful completion of the first phase of the hospital where patients were being provided best medical treatment in areas of dialysis, kidney ailments, and surgeries.

He lauded the Punjab Administration of health for effectively carrying out the operationalization of the hospital and appreciated doctors and nurses for their dedication.

He mentioned that Rs 5 billion were spent on RIUT so far and recalled that he laid the foundation stone of the hospital in 2012. He regretted that the previous government delayed the project, which otherwise could have been made operational much earlier.