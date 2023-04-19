DfT-UK to evaluate aviation security in Pakistan ahead of direct flights to Europe

The Department for Transport UK (DfT-UK) team is set to arrive in Pakistan on July 10 to conduct an aviation security assessment in a bid to approve direct flights to Europe.

The team will assess Islamabad International Airport Pakistan and Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore according to DfT-UK’s “Overseas Aviation Security Assessment Methodology”.

Read also: PIA crosses first phase of online audit for EU flight revival

The assessment will cover various aspects of flight safety, engineering, and flight operations.

This comes a month after the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) completed the first phase of the remote audit of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The ban on PIA’s direct flights to European countries was imposed in July 2020 following a scandal involving fake pilot licenses, as disclosed by the then aviation minister of the Imran Khan cabinet.

Read more: After a decade: PIA resumes flights to Türkiye

The assessment is expected to provide valuable insights into the safety measures and security protocols in place at the two airports, potentially paving the way for the resumption of direct flights between Pakistan and Europe.