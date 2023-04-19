Last warning to KP governor, ECP to submit replies in provincial polls case

The Election Commission of Pakistan has sought some time from the court to submit its reply in the case of fixing a date for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly elections.

The Peshawar High Court issued last warning to the KP governor and the ECP to submit their replies.

Appearing in the high court, the advocate general said the caretaker provincial government’s reply is ready.

A date for elections has to be fixed by the governor and the ECP, he stated.

The election commission then sought time from the court to submit its reply.

The PHC gave issued a warning to the governor and the election commission to submit their replies.

The case will not be adjourned in any way beyond May 4 and a verdict issued, Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan noted.