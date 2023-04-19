SC to take up defence ministry’s plea seeking simultaneous polls across country

The Supreme Court will hear a petition at 2pm today, filed by the defense ministry to hold general elections simultaneously across the country once the terms of the national, Sindh, and Balochistan assemblies are completed.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, is set to take up the plea.

The hearing was scheduled to begin at 11:30am.

Meanwhile, a second application was filed with the apex court for holding elections of the National and provincial assemblies simultaneously.

The petition was filed by a citizen, Muhammad Arif.

It is likely that both the petitions are heard simultaneously.

A day earlier, the ministry of defence requested the apex court to withdraw the order for upcoming elections due to the fear of terrorist attacks on the campaign.

The ministry has submitted a sealed petition in the Supreme Court, requesting that the elections be held simultaneously across the country after the completion of the term of the National, Balochistan, and Sindh assemblies.

The election commission, ministry of Finance, and state bank have submitted their respective reports to the Supreme Court regarding the provision of funds for elections in Punjab.

The state bank cited reasons for not releasing funds, while the finance ministry’s report included details of the Cabinet’s decision and referral of the matter to Parliament.

According to sources, the election commission’s report stated that insufficient funds were available for the elections and raised concerns over the lack of a security plan.