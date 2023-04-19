SC resumes hearing plea for simultaneous polls across country

The Supreme Court has resumed hearing a petition filed by the Defense Ministry to hold general elections simultaneously across the country.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, is taking up the matter.

PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Babar Awan, PPP’s Latif Khosa, PML-N leader Ata Tarar, federal ministers Azam Nazir Tarar, Ayaz Sadiq, Tariq Basheer Cheema, Saad Rafique, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq are present in the courtroom.

On Wednesday, the court had issued notices to major political parties for today on a petition filed by the Defense Ministry to hold general elections simultaneously across the country.

As soon as the proceedings began, the court took a break of 15 minutes at the request of the attorney general for Pakistan.

Resuming the hearing, the CJP paid tribute to Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq for undertaking a noble task, adding the court will contribute its part too.

On being asked by the CJP if he agreed to the court’s suggestion for all political parties to adopt a common stance on elections, PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said they respected each word of the court, adding the country has to move ahead according to the Constitution.

He further said it remains to be seen what stand the government takes, adding the PTI stood with the Supreme Court to protect the Constitution.

The government’s counsel Shah Khawar said in order to strengthen democracy, it is important to hold elections across the country the same day.

Wednesday’s proceedings

The court asked political parties to participate in the proceedings through their nominated leaders, and issued notices to the PPP, PML-N, PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami, JUI-F. The hearing was adjourned till Thursday, 11:30am.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that the court was told that an approval would be sought after issuing the supplementary grant. Instead, the matter was sent to parliament.

“Does this happen only for elections, or in normal situations too?” CJP Umar Ata Bandial asked.

Suprem court of pakistan de... by Ali Raza

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan told the court the standing committee had issued a directive to the government about referring the matter to parliament.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar asked how the government can be prevented from issuing grants, adding the prime minister should have a majority in the National Assembly.

In financial matters, the majority of the government is mandatory, he observed.

Under a resolution of the National Assembly, the matter was first sent for approval, said the attorney general. At which Justice Akhtar asked, if the Constitution empowered the government, how the assembly can pass a resolution.

Seeking an approval for the grant later would have been risky, AGP Awan said, adding the actual right to approve grants rests with parliament, which had made its stance clear through a resolution.

Justice Akhtar asked if the supplementary grant would have been refused if the government was serious.

CJP Bandial hoped the government would review its decision, adding the consequences of this situation could be adverse. He directed the AGP to deliver court verdicts to the government.

The CJP further said the election commission maintains polls cannot be held on before October, and seeks polls across the country on the same day.

However, he noted, the ECP’s suggestion raises several questions, adding the commission’s observation is based on lack of security measures. He added that terrorism has infected the country since 1992, while elections were held in 1987, 1991, 2002, 2008, 2013, 2018 and security concerns existed during these elections as well.

CJP Bandial said the security situation was severe in 2008, Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in 2007, while terrorist attacks were rampant in 2013.

He questioned what is the guarantee the situation will improve by October 8, adding the Defense Ministry also made an assumption, and the government cannot run on assumptions.

The AGP said the armed forces initiated operations according to the time of elections fixed. Justice Akhtar asked why the government was not utilizing its powers under Article 245.

“Can the Defense Ministry request for holding elections across the country the same day?” questioned the CJP, adding the ministry’s application was non-maintainable.

The AGP told the court that except one, all political parties have agreed to negotiate with the PTI. If the matters are settled, a lot of security might not be needed, he added.

All parties are agreeing to hold talks, AGP Awan said, adding if the court allowed some time, matters could be settled.

“If all the political parties adopt a common stance, the court can make some room,” the chief justice noted.

CJP Bandial observed that the court can issue notices to the political parties on the request to hold elections the same day, adding the court will issue notices to the parties for tomorrow (Thursday).

“Questions are also raised on the continuation of caretaker governments beyond 90 days,” he noted.

Lawyer Shah Khawar said holding elections separately may give rise to many complications. “Elected governments in provinces will influence the election,” he remarked.

The hearing was earlier scheduled to begin at 11:30am.

Meanwhile, a second application was filed with the apex court for holding elections of the National and provincial assemblies simultaneously.

The petition was filed by a citizen, Muhammad Arif.

It is likely that both the petitions are heard simultaneously.

A day earlier, the ministry of defence requested the apex court to withdraw the order for upcoming elections due to the fear of terrorist attacks on the campaign.

The ministry has submitted a sealed petition in the Supreme Court, requesting that the elections be held simultaneously across the country after the completion of the term of the National, Balochistan, and Sindh assemblies.

The election commission, ministry of Finance, and state bank have submitted their respective reports to the Supreme Court regarding the provision of funds for elections in Punjab.

The state bank cited reasons for not releasing funds, while the finance ministry’s report included details of the Cabinet’s decision and referral of the matter to Parliament.

According to sources, the election commission’s report stated that insufficient funds were available for the elections and raised concerns over the lack of a security plan.