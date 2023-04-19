IHC puts off Imran’s plea against disqualification by ECP till May 5

The Islamabad High Court has adjourned proceedings into former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea challenging his disqualification by the election commission in the Toshakhana case.

The court was hearing Imran Khan’s miscellaneous application to withdraw his original petition.

The application was submitted on the plea that a similar matter is pending in the Lahore High Court.

The Islamabad High Court fixed May 5 as the date for final arguments, while an injunction to halt the by-election in Mianwali has also been extended till May 5.

The court questioned if a matter can be referred to another forum when it is pending on one platform. It also asked if an application can be withdrawn from one forum and pursued in another.

The counsel remarked that the case was being proceeded in this court, but a petition was filed in the Lahore High Court also.

The Islamabad High Court adjourned further hearing of the case till May 5.