Pakistani envoy returns to Kabul five months after attack

Pakistan’s Embassy chargé d’affaires in Afghanistan, Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani, has resumed his duties five months after being attacked in Kabul.

It is pertinent to mention that Mr Ubaid survived the attack unharmed, one of his security guards was critically injured in the incident that took place on December 2, 2022.

The Foreign Office had confirmed that Nizamani was the target of the attack, and the Khorasan chapter of the banned militant outfit Daesh later claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack occurred just one month after Nizamani had taken charge of his office, succeeding Mansoor Ahmed Khan.

Sources from the diplomatic community revealed that Nizamani’s return to his post was an important development ahead of a visit by Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, who is set to lead his country’s delegation to Islamabad in the first week of May.

The Pakistani diplomat’s resumption of office also comes after Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s recent telephone conversation with his Afghan counterpart.

After assuming the charge, Ubair ur Rehman, held a meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to discuss various issues of mutual interest. During the meeting, Rehman also presented Quranic calligraphy created by renowned Pakistani artists, Asghar Ali and Naqash e Masjid-e-Nabvi.

According to a statement issued by Afghan Foreign Office Spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi, FM Muttaqi welcomed the Pakistani diplomat and expressed his hope that his return would have a positive impact on bilateral diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During the discussion, FM Muttaqi hailed the release of the majority of Afghans from Karachi prisons as a positive step, and called for the remaining to be released before the arrival of Eid ul Fitr. He also urged Nizamani to “further increase transparency in the visa issuance process.”

In response, Nizamani expressed his hope that his return would help to improve relations between the two countries. He added that the Pakistani Embassy would work with the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs to develop a mechanism to facilitate the visa issuance process.

Overall, the meeting between the two officials was productive and demonstrated a commitment to improving relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.