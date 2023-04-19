Irish climber dies, Indian missing after falling into crevasses on Nepal’s Annapurna

Renowned Irish climber Noel Hanna has died while an Indian man is missing after falling into a crevasse in two separate incidents on Nepal’s Mount Annapurna, the world’s 10th highest mountain.

According to an expedition organizer, Noel Hanna (56) died returning from the summit, while Indian climber Anurag Maloo fell into a crevasse—on the same mountain— and for now, is missing.

Hanna had climbed Mount Everest 10 times and scaled the highest point on all seven continents.

Thaneswar Guragai of Kathmandu-based Seven Summit Treks said, Noel’s body was carried down the mountain and taken to Kathmandu.

A search is continuing for Indian climber, Thaneswar added.

Another Indian mountaineer, Baljeet Kaur, reached the summit but became exhausted and fell ill on the way down as she was not using any supplemental bottled oxygen.

She miraculously survived after spending the night on the mountain, before being rescued by a helicopter, said Pasang Sherpa of Pioneer Adventure, who outfitted the expedition and organized a rescue effort.

Mount Annapurna is avalanche prone, technically difficult and has a higher death rate than Everest.

In Nepal, the spring mountaineering season has just begun, and hundreds of climbers are taking to the highest peaks.

It is pertinent to mention here that three Sherpa guides have been missing since last week, when they fell into a crevasse on a treacherous section of Everest just above base camp.

The crevasse, wedge-shaped open crack, is estimated to be about 50 metres deep.