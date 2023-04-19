Police claim to continue to clear katcha area of dacoits, establish state writ

On the 11th day of a grand operation against dacoits in the katcha area of Rahim Yar Khan on Wednesday, police besieged the hideouts of hardened criminal Qabil Sikhani and suspended the supply line, established a base camp in katcha Bangli, while in Rajanpur, law enforcers razed the hideouts of criminals and set up pickets.

Police continued to move in on criminals in the katcha area and established five more pickets. Qabil Sikhani gang was besieged and the supply line to it was disconnected.

Police also claimed to have destroyed the kidnapping for ransom network in the area.

They also claim to have cleared thousands of acres of the katcha area of criminals, while camps have been set up and forces posted after eliminating no-go areas.

Police declared katcha Bangli the base, and set up camps in Farida Kokani, Shamsher Mazari, Noorband and Basti Hassan Malik and established the writ of the state and rule of law.

So far, during the operation in the katcha area, three dacoits have been gunned down and 18 arrested.

Hideouts were razed in Chak Kapra and Khairpur Bambli, while the routes leading to Sindh were sealed and were being monitored.