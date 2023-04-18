Defence Ministry request to Supreme Court: Cancel upcoming elections

The ministry of defence has requested the Supreme Court to withdraw the order for upcoming elections due to the fear of terrorist attacks on the campaign.

The ministry has submitted a sealed petition in the Supreme Court, requesting that the elections be held simultaneously across the country after the completion of the term of the National, Balochistan, and Sindh assemblies.

The election commission, ministry of finance, and state bank have submitted their respective reports to the Supreme Court regarding the provision of funds for elections in Punjab.

The state bank cited reasons for not releasing funds, while the finance ministry’s report included details of the Cabinet’s decision and referral of the matter to Parliament.

According to sources, the election commission’s report stated that insufficient funds were available for the elections and raised concerns over the lack of a security plan.