NADRA launches new fingerprint identification system with 99.5% accuracy!

NADRA, the National Database and Registration Authority, has introduced a new fingerprint identification system named “NADIR,” which has an impressive accuracy rate of 99.5%.

The system is based on the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) technology, which is a significant breakthrough in biometrics.

The launch of the AFIS technology-based system is aimed at facilitating the public with an automatic identification system based on fingerprints.

In this regard, NADRA has also launched a new service called “Ijazat Aap Ki,” which will allow the public to complete the verification process with ease and convenience.

According to a NADRA spokesperson, the new service will streamline the verification process and provide a hassle-free experience for the public.

With the new NADIR system and “Ijazat Aap Ki” service, NADRA aims to enhance the security and efficiency of its services.

The introduction of the new fingerprint identification system and the launch of the “Ijazat Aap Ki” service mark a significant step forward for NADRA and the field of biometrics. The public can now enjoy a smoother and more convenient experience when availing NADRA’s services.