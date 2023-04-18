Transporters to face consequences! Lahore administration vows to end overcharging during Eid-ul-Fitr

The district administration of Lahore has decided to crack down on transporters who collect extra fare on Eid-ul-Fitr.

To ensure compliance, a seventeen-member special squad has been formed by the administration.

During a meeting with the special squad, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lahore issued strict instructions to take action against overcharging and fare increases.

Anti-overcharging squads will be deployed at bus stands to ensure that no one is taken advantage of during the festive season.

The DC also stated that officers will be held responsible for any complaints of excess fares at any bus station.

To ensure that the arrangements are fool-proof, officers will remain in the field until the third day of Eid.