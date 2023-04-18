Naxalite–Maoist insurgency: Indian politician convey comes under attack

The convoy of Congress MLA Vikram Mandavi from Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district was allegedly attacked by Maoists on Tuesday evening. No one was injured in the incident and police said Mandavi’s car was far from the spot where the attack took place.

The incident took place between 4 pm and 4.30 pm on the Gangaloor-Padeda road when the MLA’s convoy was returning to Bijapur city area from a visit to a village in Gangaloor tehsil, according to Indian media reports.

A Congress leader from Bijapur said, “Maoists shot at her car, and the bullet hit the tyre.” The police, however, said that while they have confirmed the tyre was damaged, they are yet to ascertain if it was because of a gunshot.

A police official said, “The MLA’s car had left long ago. One of his party members stayed back to meet some relatives and was returning with the convoy when it was attacked. Her car’s tyre has been damaged. No one is hurt.” Mandavi was unavailable for comment.