Attention Facebook users: Claim your share of $725 million settlement payout!

Attention Facebook users! Did you use the social media platform anytime between May 24, 2007 and December 22, 2022? If so, you might be entitled to some cash from Facebook’s parent company, Meta.

The tech giant has agreed to pay a whopping $725 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that claims Facebook allowed third parties to access user data without proper authorization.

This includes the data of users’ friends, which is a major privacy concern.

While Meta has not admitted to any wrongdoing, the settlement payout is a gesture of goodwill to affected users.

Also read: Italy says ChatGPT can be back if it makes ‘useful’ changes

However, it’s worth noting that the $725 million payout includes legal and administrative fees, so the amount users receive will be less.

To receive your share of the settlement, eligible Facebook users can file a claim here.

But hurry! The deadline for filing a claim is August 25, 2023. On the other hand, if you object to the settlement and plan to sue Meta, you must opt-out by July 26, 2023.

Also read: Attention: YouTube takes stand against these type of channels

This is a significant opportunity for Facebook users to receive some compensation for any privacy violations they may have experienced.

So, don’t miss out on this chance to claim your free money!