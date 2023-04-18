Hasan Minhaj teams up with Lena Khan for Bollywood comedy ‘Best Of The Best’

Actor and comedian Hasan Minhaj has added another feather to his cap with his latest project. He is all set to co-write the upcoming Bollywood comedy “Best of the Best,” which will be directed by Lena Khan.

The film, which will be produced by Kunal Nayyar and David Bernad, will follow the story of two rival dance groups from India who compete in a dance competition in the United States. Minhaj will be co-writing the script alongside his frequent collaborator, Prashanth Venkataramanujam.

In a statement, Minhaj expressed his excitement about the project, saying, “I’m thrilled to be working with Lena and the team on this project. Growing up in America, I always felt the pressure of being ‘the best of the best’ in everything I did, so this story really resonated with me. I can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

Khan, who previously directed the critically acclaimed film “The Tiger Hunter,” said, “I am honored and thrilled to be working with such a talented and dynamic team on this project. I can’t wait to bring this story to life on screen and share it with audiences around the world.”

Nayyar, who is best known for his role in “The Big Bang Theory,” shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “I’m excited to be producing this film with David and our incredible team. Hasan and Lena are incredibly talented, and I can’t wait to see what they bring to this hilarious and heartwarming story.”

Minhaj, who is of Indian descent, has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, having hosted his own show on Netflix, “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” which tackled social and political issues. He has also appeared in films like “The Spy Who Dumped Me” and “Between Two Ferns: The Movie.”

“Best of the Best” is expected to start filming later this year, with a release date yet to be announced. Fans of Minhaj and Bollywood comedies can look forward to a unique and entertaining movie experience.