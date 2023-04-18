Stanley Tucci embraces fans’ comparison of Citadel co-stars to Marvel’s heroes

Stanley Tucci has expressed his delight at fans’ comparisons between him and his “Citadel” co-stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra to the beloved characters of Nick Fury, Captain America, and Black Widow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a recent interview, Tucci, who plays Dominic in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, revealed that he loves the idea of being compared to such iconic characters.

Tucci acknowledged that there are similarities between the roles in “Citadel” and those from Marvel. He said, “I think it’s great that people are making comparisons, and I understand why they are doing that. There are definitely similarities in terms of the characters and their dynamic, and I’m excited to see how people react to the show.”

He also expressed his admiration for his co-stars, saying that both Madden and Chopra are “incredibly talented actors” who bring their own unique skills to the show. Tucci noted that the chemistry between the three of them was one of the highlights of working on “Citadel.”

When asked if he sees potential for his character and those of Madden and Chopra to become fan favorites, Tucci replied, “I hope so! That would be amazing. I think the characters are complex and interesting, and I’m excited to see how audiences respond to them.”

“Citadel,” produced by the Russo Brothers and showrunner David Weil, is a spy thriller that follows the interconnected lives of people around the world who all have ties to a mysterious and dangerous organization. The show features a diverse cast of international actors and is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on April 28.

With the buzz surrounding the show and the comparisons to iconic Marvel characters, it’s clear that Tucci and his co-stars are poised to make a splash in the streaming world. Fans will have to tune in to see if the hype lives up to expectations, and if the trio can truly become the new Nick Fury, Captain America, and Black Widow.