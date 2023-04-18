Priyanka Chopra advocates for merit-based casting for newcomers in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra advocates for change in Bollywood’s internal politics, citing merit-based casting as a necessary first step towards a safe workspace for newcomers. The actress, who recently starred in the Russo Brothers’ produced spy series, Citadel, spoke out against the nepotistic nature of Bollywood’s film industry in a recent interview.

Chopra revealed that her transition to Hollywood was a result of being “cornered” and not receiving casting offers from the industry.

In her conversation with the press, she expressed her views on how dismantling internal politics and making the workplace a positive environment is key. She believes that casting decisions should be the responsibility of casting directors, rather than industry cliques, and that opportunities should only be based on merit rather than favoritism.

Chopra emphasized the importance of conversations around opportunity and merit in today’s streaming-driven world, where a significant influx of outsiders has brought new talent and perspectives to mainstream Hindi-language entertainment.

Priyanka also expressed joy in seeing so many new faces from different parts of the country and outside the film industry come into Hindi-language entertainment. She acknowledged that her generation of actors fought for change and opportunities, which have given rise to new talent from outside of the industry.

Chopra’s Citadel series, which stars Game of Thrones’ Richard Madden, is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on April 28. Her recent remarks have reignited discussions surrounding the functioning of Bollywood’s film industry and the need for change towards a more inclusive and merit-based industry.