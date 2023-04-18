Attention: YouTube takes stand against these type of channels

Attention all YouTubers! You might want to listen up because the platform is taking serious action against content related to disordered eating.

YouTube is cracking down on videos that show or describe eating disorder behaviors that viewers could imitate. This includes weight-based bullying in the context of eating disorders.

But that’s not all - YouTube is also restricting young viewers from accessing content related to eating disorders, including videos about recovery.

So if you’re under 18, you might not be able to access these videos or you might have to sign in to prove your age.

To make things easier, YouTube is also adding eating disorder resource panels below relevant videos in select countries. So if you’re in the US, UK, India, Canada, Japan, Korea, Mexico, France, or Germany, you’ll see these helpful resources.

It’s not just YouTube taking action, either. Other platforms, like Pinterest and TikTok, are also cracking down on content related to disordered eating.

So if you’re creating content related to this topic, make sure you’re following the rules and promoting healthy behaviors. Because in the end, your audience’s health and wellbeing is what matters most.