Swat: Heavy rains disconnect Kalam and Bahrain link road

Heavy rains in picturesque valley of Swat, the road link between tourist spots Kalam and Bahrain have been completely disconnected.

A flood like situation has occurred in the Swat River while heavy rain turned the weather cold.

SAMAA TV reported Bahrain city markets were also flooded while rainfall recorded in Mansehra city and upper areas of tourist valley of Naran.

Snowfall blankets mountains

It is reported that snowfall in Batakundi turned the weather cold. Battagram and Lower Kohistan received rain and snow on the mountains

Due to heavy rains in Dir city, the road leading to Kumrat was cut off at Bada while traffic en route to Kalkot, Thal, Kumrat and arriving late haas also been completely stopped,

There are reports of rain in Abbottabad Nathiagali Ayobia also turning the weather pleasant.

Land sliding in Skardu cuts off Karakorum roads

Due to rain in Skardu city and surroundings, land sliding occurred and closed Karakoram highway and suspended traffic flow.

Snowfall in AJK

There are rain in Azad Jammu Kashmir and snowfall on mountains. Neelum valley also after snowfall.