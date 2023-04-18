Express your emotions like never before with WhatsApp’s latest feature

WhatsApp is reportedly working on introducing animated emojis to its messaging platform, allowing users to express themselves in an even better way.

The Meta-owned messaging app already offers a wide variety of emojis, GIFs, stickers, and reactions to help users convey their emotions.

However, the addition of animated emojis will take it to the next level.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has been working on developing animated emojis for a while, and it was recently spotted testing a beating heart emoji reaction in its latest beta release of the desktop app.

The animated emojis are created using Lottie, an animation file format that is optimized for mobile devices, ensuring that the feature won’t negatively impact the app’s performance on low-end devices.

Currently, there is no option to disable emoji animations in WhatsApp, and it is unclear if the company intends to provide this feature.

It is worth noting that WhatsApp’s key rival, Telegram, already offers a plethora of ways for users to express themselves, including animated emojis, reactions, and the ability to convert any video into stickers. Telegram Premium subscribers also have access to exclusive animated stickers and reactions.