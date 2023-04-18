Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 8PM | SAMAA TV | 18th April 2023 Samaa News Headlines 8PM | SAMAA TV | 18th April 2023 Apr 18, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 8PM | SAMAA TV | 18th April 2023 Recommended Ruling alliance rejects conditional talks with PTI, reiterates unity among ranks Express your emotions like never before with WhatsApp’s latest feature Samsung’s move to Bing results in Google losing billions - Is this end of Google’s reign? Related Stories Bohra food street: A culinary paradise during Ramadan Mild irritation to vision loss; how dust and pollution harm your eyes? How to make a samosa, roll wrapper? Most Popular WhatsApp unveils three new security features FactCheck: Actress Saeeda Imtiaz is alive Pakistan’s military establishment biggest business group: UNDP