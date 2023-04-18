Samsung’s move to Bing results in Google losing billions - Is this end of Google’s reign?

Google, which is owned by Alphabet, experienced a significant loss of $50 billion in market capitalization in just one day due to its reliance on Samsung.

According to a report, Alphabet’s shares dropped by as much as 4% on Monday following news that Samsung is considering switching its default search engine to Microsoft’s Bing on Galaxy devices.

This event has had a considerable impact on Google’s search engine dominance and its internet search empire, which generated $162 billion in annual income last year.

Also read: Don’t worry if you’ve sent a ‘wrong message’ on WhatsApp

Alphabet’s shares plummeted to $104.90, resulting in a loss of $50 billion in market capitalization, which is a significant blow for Google after Samsung’s report surfaced.

In contrast, Microsoft’s stock enjoyed a sharp rise of 1%. This speaks volumes about the overall situation.

Google pays billions of dollars to phone manufacturers to maintain its position as the leader in the internet search industry, commanding over 80% of internet searches.

Apple is the biggest phone manufacturer, with an annual contract of $20 billion to feature Google as the default search engine on iPhones.

Also read: Pokémon Go developer is developing a real-world Monster Hunter game

Samsung ranks second, with over $3 billion in revenue. However, it is uncertain whether Microsoft is considering offering the Korean company more money to ditch Google.

Google earns its share of revenue from advertising on search results after paying phone makers. For those unfamiliar, Microsoft has integrated OpenAI’s ChatGPT into Bing, allowing users to interact with Microsoft’s search engine in a way that is similar to ChatGPT.

Although Bing is not as prominent as Google, the latest report has already caused significant upheaval for the search giant.

Google stated that it is also developing new AI-powered features for its search engine but declined to comment on Samsung.

Also read: Apple opens first India store in market push

Google employees are surprised by this news, given that Samsung is currently the largest Android partner and beneficiary, selling millions of phones annually and being the reigning champion of Android in the smartphone market.

It is possible that Samsung may change its plans and continue to work with Google. However, the $50 billion loss may encourage the search company to explore more options and avoid such a decline in the future.