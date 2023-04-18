Stanislas Wawrinka believes Novak Djokovic will end career as greatest

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stanislas Wawrinka predicted that World No.1 Novak Djokovic will end his career as the greatest of all time.

Wawrinka would have faced Novak Djokovic if he had won the first round match against 18-year-old Frenchman Luca Van Assche in Srpska Open.

But the 38-year-old veteran went down in three sets, 1-6, 7-6, 6-4 but he remembered some of his best matches were against Novak Djokovic in the past.

Wawrinka won his second Grand Slam at 2015 French Open and then third Grand Slam at 2016 US Open after beating Novak Djokovic in finals.

The Swiss star said, “I consider Novak a friend. It’s always been a tremendous challenge to play against him. I did win some of our Grand Slam finals and I cherish those memories as several highlights of my life.”

He added: “It always depends on what you look at. If you take into account the results and all parameters, I believe that Novak will end his career in tennis as the best player of all time”.