Inzaghi wants Inter to forget domestic crisis before Champions League semis

Simone Inzaghi said Tuesday that Inter Milan need to put their dreadful Serie A form behind them as they stand on the verge of getting past Benfica and reaching the Champions League semi-finals.

Inter have a two-goal lead following a superb first-leg display in Lisbon and are heavy favourites on Wednesday to make the last four for the first time since they were last crowned European champions in 2010.

Last week’s win at Benfica was Inter’s only victory in their last eight matches and Inzaghi’s team, who sit outside the Champions League places in Serie A, have lost their last three home games without scoring a single goal.

However they are having another positive season in cup competitions and will have an all-Italian semi-final against either Napoli or AC Milan to look forward to if they don’t collapse at the San Siro.

“We’re aware of our cup runs and that our league situation isn’t what we wanted,” Inzaghi told reporters.

“We are getting bad results but things aren’t bad in terms of performances, we are still creating chances.

“The defeats are already in the past, we need to focus on tomorrow night. We know what kind of team we are facing. Tomorrow is a very important and difficult match.”

Inter’s bad form has led to talk that Inzaghi could be sacked at the end of the season, as not qualifying for next season’s Champions League would damage the club’s finances.

“If you read things before the match with Barcelona (in the group) it was the same, as it was before Porto (in the last 16),” added Inzaghi.

“I’m used to it. As long as they criticise me and not my players I’m fine with it… it’s part of the job.”