In a bittersweet moment for fans of the late actor Irrfan Khan, his last film ‘The Song of the Scorpions’ has finally been released.

The film, which also stars veteran actress Waheeda Rehman, tells the story of a woman who is known for her healing powers and her ability to sing, played by Golshifteh Farahani, who falls in love with a camel trader, played by Irrfan Khan.

The film, which was directed by Anup Singh, premiered at the Locarno Film Festival in 2017, but its release was delayed due to various reasons. Finally, it was released in India on December 15, 2022, a little over two years after Irrfan Khan’s untimely demise.

In ‘The Song of the Scorpions’, Irrfan Khan delivers a powerful performance as the charismatic camel trader who captures the heart of the film’s protagonist. His character is a man of few words, but his eyes and body language speak volumes. The chemistry between Khan and Farahani is palpable, and their scenes together are some of the film’s highlights.

The film also features a special appearance by Waheeda Rehman, who plays the role of Farahani’s grandmother. Rehman, who is a legendary actress in Indian cinema, brings her trademark grace and dignity to the role, and her scenes with Farahani are a joy to watch.

‘The Song of the Scorpions’ is a beautifully shot film, with stunning landscapes and evocative music. The film’s themes of love, loss, and redemption are universal, and its message of the power of music to heal is particularly poignant.

Overall, ‘The Song of the Scorpions’ is a fitting tribute to Irrfan Khan’s talent and legacy. It is a reminder of the incredible performances he gave throughout his career and a testament to his enduring impact on Indian cinema.