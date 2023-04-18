Mud storm hits Sukkur city (Video)

A mud storm lashed Sukkur city that cause weakly attached branches to separate and rip trees apart and also tripped multiple electricity feeders.

Karachi, Larkana and other cities also received heavy rains at scattered places.

According to weather office, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to intensify and grip upper parts during next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, rain wind/thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Upper/Central Punjab. Heavy falls/ hailstorm is also likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the forecast period.

In past 24 Hour, rain-wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, Punjab and Jacobabad. Weather remained dry in other parts of the country.

Rainfall(mm):Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 51, Dir (Upper 36, Lower 15), Chitral 27, Pattan 23, Malam Jabba 18, Balakot 16, Drosh, Parachinar 15, DI Khan (City 12 A/P 03), Mirkhani 12, Bacha Khan Airport, 07, Peshawar city 06, Bannu 05, Cherat 01,Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 29, Bagrote 08, Chillas 07, Gilgit 05, Gupis 04,Balochistan: Barkhan 18, Muslim Bagh 08, Chaman 07, Zhob, Quetta Samungli 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 12, Airport 10) , Garhi Dupatta, Rawalakot 07, Kotli 03.

Punjab: Murree 10, Attock, Mandi Bahauddin 07, Islamabad (City 06, Saidpur 05. Airport, Bokra 03, Golra 02), Bahawalpur (City 05, Airport 02), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 05, Chaklala 04, Kacheri 03), Mangla 05, Gujrat 04, Sialkot (City 04, A/P 02), Jhelum03, Bhakkar, Gujranwala, Kot Addu, Noor Pur Thal, T.T Singh 02, Multan(City 02, Airport 01), Faisalabad, Jhang, Khanewal. Narowal, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Sargodha, DG Khan City 01. Sindh: Jacobabad 05.

Tuesday’s Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Mithi 43, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad 42 and Bahawalnagar 41.