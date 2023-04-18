James McAvoy set to star in upcoming horror-thriller ‘Speak No Evil’

James McAvoy, the Scottish actor known for his roles in movies like Split, X-Men: First Class, and Atonement, has been cast to star in the upcoming horror-thriller film ‘Speak No Evil’.

The movie, directed by Scott Derrickson, tells the story of a young couple who move into a new home in the suburbs with their two children. However, they soon discover that the house is haunted by a malevolent spirit that begins to terrorize them and their family.

McAvoy will be playing the role of the father, who is a skeptic and doesn’t believe in ghosts or the paranormal. As the haunting becomes more intense, he is forced to confront his beliefs and protect his family from the supernatural threat.

The film’s director, Scott Derrickson, is no stranger to the horror genre, having directed popular movies like The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Sinister. Derrickson has said that he is excited to work with McAvoy, whom he described as “one of the most talented actors of his generation”.

“James has a unique ability to bring depth and complexity to his characters, and I know he will do the same with this role,” Derrickson said in a statement. “I can’t wait to see him bring this character to life on the big screen.”

‘Speak No Evil’ is set to begin filming later this year, with a release date yet to be announced. The film’s producers have promised that it will be a “thrilling and terrifying ride”, and with McAvoy on board, horror fans are sure to be in for a treat.