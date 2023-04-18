Sylvester Stallone to feature in new action-comedy ‘Never Too Old To Die’

Sylvester Stallone, the veteran action movie star, is set to star in an upcoming action-comedy film titled ‘Never Too Old To Die’. The movie is being directed by Tom DeNucci and produced by small-budget movie studio, Quiver Distribution. The script has been penned by the writing duo of Matt Venne and Tyler W. Konney.

The movie follows the story of an aging hitman, played by Stallone, who decides to retire and enjoy the rest of his life. However, his plans come to a screeching halt when a younger assassin tries to kill him. Now, the aging hitman must come out of retirement and team up with a younger associate to take down the bad guys and save the day.

Stallone has been known for his action roles in movies like ‘Rocky’ and ‘Rambo’. However, in recent years, he has taken on more comedic roles, as seen in his performances in ‘Grudge Match’ and ‘The Expendables’. This movie seems to blend his past action-hero image with his newer comedic side.

“I’m really excited about this project,” said Stallone. “It’s a great script, and I think audiences will really enjoy it. I love the action-comedy genre, and I think this is going to be a great addition to the genre.”

The movie is currently in pre-production and is set to start filming later this year. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced.

Fans of Stallone have been eagerly waiting for his next project, and the announcement of ‘Never Too Old To Die’ has generated a lot of buzz. Stallone’s charisma and on-screen presence have made him a favorite of moviegoers around the world, and this new project promises to deliver a mix of action and comedy that audiences will surely love.