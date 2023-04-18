Netizens find striking similarities between ‘Barbie,’ ‘The Wizard of Oz’

The internet is abuzz with rumors that the plot of Barbie and The Wizard of Oz have uncanny similarities. Netizens have taken to social media platforms to discuss their observations about the two popular franchises and have pointed out several commonalities that they believe cannot be mere coincidences.

The discussion started when a fan posted a tweet highlighting the similarities between the two stories. The tweet read, “Has anyone else noticed that Barbie and The Wizard of Oz have the same plot? Both involve a young girl who gets transported to a magical land and goes on a journey to find her way back home while encountering various obstacles along the way.”

The tweet sparked a massive debate among fans, and many agreed that the plots of the two franchises were indeed similar. They pointed out that both stories involve the protagonist’s journey through a strange and enchanted land, where they meet friends and foes and must overcome various challenges to reach their ultimate goal.

Some fans even went a step further and suggested that Barbie and The Wizard of Oz shared more than just plot similarities. They noted that both franchises had a strong female lead character who demonstrates bravery and resilience in the face of adversity. They also pointed out that both Barbie and Dorothy Gale, the protagonist of The Wizard of Oz, are portrayed as resourceful and quick-witted, which enables them to navigate through the unfamiliar territories.

However, not all fans were convinced that the two stories were identical. Some argued that while there may be some similarities, the stories have their unique aspects and themes. They pointed out that Barbie was marketed to young girls as a role model who teaches them the importance of self-confidence, kindness, and determination. On the other hand, The Wizard of Oz was written as a political allegory that reflects the societal issues of the time.

Regardless of the debate, the discussion has gained significant traction on social media, with fans and critics alike joining in to express their views on the matter. It remains to be seen whether the creators of Barbie or The Wizard of Oz will weigh in on the debate, but for now, fans will continue to speculate on the potential connections between the two beloved franchises.