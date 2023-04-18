Watch Live
Gold prices dip in international market

US dollar also loses ground against the local unit n the interbank trading
Rizwan Alam Apr 18, 2023
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

The price of 24-Karat gold in the domestic market has been skyrocketed per tola price decreased by Rs300 to settle at Rs217400 on Tuesday.

All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said price of 10-gram of 24 Karat reached Rs186385 after losing Rs257.

Gold price in global market

The price of gold per ounce in the international market has been decreases by $3 and global value per ounce of gold reached $2005.

