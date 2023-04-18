Gold prices dip in international market
US dollar also loses ground against the local unit n the interbank trading
The price of 24-Karat gold in the domestic market has been skyrocketed per tola price decreased by Rs300 to settle at Rs217400 on Tuesday.
All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said price of 10-gram of 24 Karat reached Rs186385 after losing Rs257.
Gold price in global market
The price of gold per ounce in the international market has been decreases by $3 and global value per ounce of gold reached $2005.