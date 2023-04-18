Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ earns INR2 billion, exceeds predictions

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has once again proven his worth at the box office as his latest film ‘Pathaan’ earns a whopping INR2 billion, surpassing all expectations.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ is an action-thriller film that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film was released on 31st March and has been received well by audiences and critics alike.

Trade analysts had predicted that ‘Pathaan’ would earn around INR1.5 billion at the box office. However, the film has exceeded all expectations and has become one of the highest-grossing films of the year so far.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has a massive fan following across the globe, has once again proven his box office dominance. He has been hailed for his performance in ‘Pathaan’, which sees him in a completely different avatar from his previous films.

Speaking about the success of ‘Pathaan’, Khan said, “I am overwhelmed by the response that the film has received. I am grateful to my fans who have supported me throughout my career. I am also thankful to the entire team of ‘Pathaan’ for their hard work and dedication.”

‘Pathaan’ has also become one of the few Bollywood films to have a successful theatrical release amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The film has been released in over 3,000 screens across the country and has been running to packed houses.

With ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh Khan has once again cemented his position as the ‘King of Bollywood’. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what he has in store next.