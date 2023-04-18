Dharma Productions debunks rumors of ‘Dhadak 2’

Dharma Productions, the production house owned by Karan Johar, has denied the rumors of planning a film titled Dhadak 2, featuring actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri.

Karan Johar took to Instagram to clarify that his company is not making any such film. The director, however, did not deny making a film with the two actors. Earlier, reports had surfaced that Siddhant and Tripti would be starring in a Dharma film, directed by Shazia Iqbal and titled Dhadak 2.

Although Karan Johar denied making the film with the title Dhadak 2, he did not deny making a film with Siddhant and Tripti. Tripti has already worked on another Dharma film, directed by Anand Tiwari, alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Dharma Productions introduced Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter in Dhadak, which was a remake of the Marathi film Sairat. Despite criticism for being superficial, the debut actors were appreciated for their performances.

Recently, Dharma Productions has been in the news for walking out of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra trilogy. Meanwhile, Karan Johar is making his comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, along with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

In conclusion, while Dharma Productions has denied the rumors of a film titled Dhadak 2, it is not clear whether the company is planning a different film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri.