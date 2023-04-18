Marvel’s all-female superhero squad film targeted by review-bombing

The upcoming all-female superhero film, The Marvels, has been subjected to review-bombing, becoming the latest target of online hate.

The trailer for the movie, which was released earlier this week, has already gathered 409,000 dislikes on YouTube, making it the most disliked trailer from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) on the platform. Some of the hateful comments in the section were misogynistic, with one YouTuber even calling it “Captain Feminist and the Patriarchy’s Stone.”

Despite the hateful comments, Brie Larson, who returns as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, encourages people to watch the film and not let hate win. The Marvels features an all-female lineup, including Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. Larson, who has faced sexist remarks in the past, described her co-star Vellani as the “future superhero little girls need, one with brown skin and is Muslim.”

Comparing The Marvels to Morbius, another superhero film that received negative feedback, The Marvels received 409,000 dislikes in two days, while Morbius only had 11,000 dislikes since its trailer was posted a year ago. Unfortunately, this is not new in the entertainment industry, with The Little Mermaid receiving racist campaigns and Marvel’s female-led TV shows Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk also targeted by misogynists.

The Marvels, which is set to hit the cinemas on November 10, showcases women superheroes as equal members of society. Larson spoke about how inspiring Ms. Marvel was for her and how playing Captain Marvel was a huge part of that inspiration. She added that the film provides “representation for young girls who may see a future where they can grow up to be anything they want.”