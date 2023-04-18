Malala Yousafzai announces new memoir, reflecting on extraordinary transformation

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel prize laureate, has announced her next book, a decade after the release of her first memoir, I Am Malala.

The 25-year-old activist shared the announcement on social media, revealing that the book is currently untitled. Malala expressed her excitement and said, “This will be my most personal book yet and I can’t wait for you to read it.”

In the last ten years, Malala has undergone significant transformations. She has actively advocated for girls’ education and has stepped into the world of production. Last year, she signed a deal for three films and partnered with Apple Inc to produce several dramas. Her production company, Extracurricular, has partnered with indie studio A24 for a still-untitled feature documentary on the “haenyeo” society of fisherwomen on South Korea’s Jeju Island. Moreover, she is also an executive producer for two Oscar-shortlisted films, Joyland and Stranger at the Gate.

The memoir is set to be published by Atria Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. Although the book’s release date is not yet scheduled, Atria Books has described it as a “breathtaking story of recovery and search for identity, a candid exploration of her coming-of-age in the public spotlight, and an intimate look at her life today.” The publishing house plans to release young readers and picture book editions as well.

Malala’s first memoir, “I Am Malala,” was published in October 2013, shortly after her 16th birthday. The book, which detailed her fight for girls’ education and the assassination attempt on her life by the Taliban, went on to become an international bestseller. Malala became a global icon for her bravery and activism, becoming the youngest Nobel prize laureate in 2014.

Malala’s new book is highly anticipated, and fans worldwide are excited to read about the activist’s journey over the past decade. Malala’s story serves as an inspiration to millions, and her advocacy for girls’ education has brought significant changes worldwide.