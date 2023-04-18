National Assembly hosts exhibition of rare manuscripts of the Holy Quran

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has inaugurated three-day exhibition of rare manuscripts of the Holy Quran on Tuesday at the Parliament House.

The exhibition is a joint effort by National Assembly and Iranian Embassy and its Cultural Consulate.

The exhibition has been organized in continuation of Golden Jubilee of the Constitution 1973 of Pakistan.

Members of the Advisory Committee to oversee the #Constitution related activities, Parliamentarians, Ambassadors, Govt. Officials and public were also present on the occasion.

The exhibition features a collection of rare manuscripts of the Holy Quran, which are considered to be some of the oldest (6th century) and most valuable in the world.

Visitors will have the opportunity to view these manuscripts up close and learn more about their historical and cultural significance.