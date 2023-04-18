Pakistani Rupee thrashes US Dollar in interbank amid IMF hopes

Pakistani Rupee continued its upward trend against the US Dollar in the interbank trading at the closing time of the Tuesday.

The new price of the local unit reached Rs284.92 after gaining 81 paisas against the American currency.

Read More: Pakistan shares additional Rs3bn financing plan with IMF

On Monday US dollar thrashed Pakistani Rupee in interbank trade on first day of the business week to settle at Rs284.71 after gaining 31 paisas against the local unit Pakistani Rupee.

The Pakistan government has shared a financing plan for another Rs3 billion with the International Monetary Fund, as reportedly, there is a possibility of receiving funds from commercial banks, including World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Bank.

In a possible development in the signing of a staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the IMF, the government has shared with the foreign lender a financing plan for another Rs3 billion, sources in the Ministry of Finance said.